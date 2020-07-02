Volvo Cars sold 61,483 cars in June, down 2.1 per cent compared with the same month last year, as sales in the US returned to growth and markets in China and Europe both continued their positive trends.

Swift actions taken by Volvo Cars to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and keep plants open led to a limitation of the number of non-production days at our Swedish Torslanda plant to 15, well below the industry average, meaning the company is now well placed to cater to the rapid recovery in demand.

In the first six months, Volvo Cars sold 269,962 cars, down 20.8 per cent compared with the same period last year.

US sales in June stood at 10,385 cars, up 4.5 per cent per cent compared with the same month last year as sales bounced back strongly as states started to open up. In the first six months, US sales declined by 13.7 per cent to 43,255 cars, compared with the same period last year.

In China, sales continued to grow year-on-year during the month and reached 15,105 cars, up 14.1 per cent compared with June last year. In the first six months of the year, sales declined by 3.0 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

Sales in Europe during the month of June continued to show signs of recovery compared with the previous month as more countries in the region started to open up.

Volvo Cars’ sales in Europe reached 28,277 cars in June, down 6.5 per cent versus the same month last year. In the the first six months of the year, sales declined by 29.5 per cent year-on-year.

In June, the XC60 mid-size SUV was the top selling model for the company, followed by the XC40 compact SUV and the XC90 large SUV. During the month, SUVs accounted for 71.2 per cent of the company’s total sales, up from 60.0 per cent in same month last year.

The share of Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable Volvo models more than doubled in the first six months, compared with the same period last year. Recharge is the overarching brandname for all chargeable Volvo models with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain.

During the first six months, the XC60 was the company’s top selling model with total sales of 78,761 cars (97,203 cars in 2019), followed by the XC40 with 68,359 cars (61,864 cars in 2019) and the XC90 with 37,918 cars (47,818 cars in 2019).