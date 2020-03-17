Volvo Cars India asks employees to work from home amid coronavirus outbreak

Volvo Cars India on Tuesday informed that it has asked its employees across India to stay at home and work from there. This is due to a rising concern across the country, and across the globe, over the coronavirus pandemic.

Volvo said that it has asked all its employees to work from home 'with immediate effect.' The company further stated that it has put in place all IT infrastructure required to facilitate business continuity, with scheduled meetings managed via Microsoft Teams/ Skype.

The company also informed that access to office spaces remain open for any employee(s) who may choose to come for work but that he or she would need to inform his or her respective reporting manager. The premises themselves are being repeatedly cleaned using 'enhanced sanitisation measures.'

Volvo Cars India had already suspended domestic and international travel in February to limit the exposure of employees to the virus. Awareness programs have also been held to help employees understand why it is important to maintain social distancing and refrain from attending public events and places during their social hours.

Going beyond its office spaces, the company has also reached out to its dealers across the country. Cars coming in for servicing as well as demo cars are being washed frequently before next use. All demo cars, especially, have now been provided with hand sanitizers.