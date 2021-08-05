Volvo Car India enhances customer service with round the clock support

Volvo Car India on Thursday announced that it has enhanced its customer care service in the country with round the clock support. It has commissioned dedicated team to handle customer care services roadside assistance and handling of queries of Volvo customers.

Customers will be able to reach out to executives 24X7 at the company's Consumer Relations Centre (CRC) via toll free number 18001029100. Volvo says that the CRC is unique to India as it is the only country in the Volvo Asia Pacific ecosystem where customers will be provided with round the clock support.

With the introduction of the centralized 24X7 customer support, the Swedish luxury carmaker aims to achieve superior customer satisfaction. "The CRC enhances customer confidence in the brand with the conviction that the company is contactable round the clock (and throughout the year) in (any) unlikely event," said Jyoti Malhotra, MD at Volvo Car India.

The company has introduced various digital initiatives in the past one year to support customers amid the pandemic. In May, it launched the 'Volvo Contactless Program' for online car buying and services. The program provides a safe way of booking vehicle services and buying Volvo cars without the need to visit a dealership physically. Customers can book services online at nearest dealership location and also benefit from an interactive online buying process with safe test drive process, digitised finance offers and online documentation.

Another of the company's initiatives to support dealers, personnel and customers amid Covid-19 includes disinfecting of dealer facilities and providing personnel with PPE kits and sanitisers. Cars at dealerships as well as the demonstration cars are being disinfected.

The company had also recently announced that it registered a 52% growth in the first six months of the year as compared to the year-ago period. Volvo Car India sold 713 units in the first six months of 2021 thanks to its newly launched lined in the country.