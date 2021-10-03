Volkswagen's new 'BattMan' system rescues EV batteries from a short lifespan

One might think what happens to the battery of an electric vehicle when the latter reaches the end of its service life. Volkswagen has an answer for it. The automaker will use Battery Monitoring Analysis Necessity or BattMan ReLife software in the initial diagnosis of the battery recycling process at its pilot plant situated in Salzgitter.

The first version of the software has been developed by the Audi Brussels quality management department, Volkswagen Group's other brand. It will be used for analysing Audi e-tron's high-voltage battery. The BattMan software is already being used as a diagnostic tool for several other brands of the automaker.

(Also read | After Taigun, Volkswagen gets ready to launch 2021 Tiguan SUV)

Volkswagen also informed that the software underwent further development in collaboration with recycling experts at Volkswagen Group Components before its incorporation at the pilot factory in Salzgitter for battery recycling. After months of testing and programming, the software emerged as a new analyst of a battery that provided reliable results in just a few minutes, informed the auto company.

The brand explained that after plugging in low-voltage connectors, the device first checks whether the battery can communicate and transfer data. Following this, it detects and displays any error messages which also include insulation resistance, capacity, temperatures, and cell voltages. Quality engineer at Audi Brussels Axel Vanden Branden said that this software enables one to detect the important parameters of a battery. “ We are able to measure all a cell’s most important parameters. Then a traffic light system indicates the status cell by cell – green means a cell is in good order, yellow means it requires closer inspection, and red means the cell is out of order," he shared.

(Also read | This is how Volkswagen and art students imagine future electric vehicles)

This will help determine the overall health of the battery which will further help in remanufacturing and reprocessing where, if it is in a good state, can be used as a replacement part in EVs after it undergoes a thorough repair work considering its current market value. Several related concepts are currently in review and preparation, informed Volkswagen.