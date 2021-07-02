Volkswagen may have got its US game just right as the car maker reported solid sales in the first half of the year here, its strongest since 1973. Volkswagen of America sold around 211,000 vehicles in the first six months of 2021 and is looking at finishing the year by taking this figure to over 400,000.

A large share of the credit for Volkswagen's performance in the US could be due to its focus on SUVs and on bringing out more electric models in the market. The US has seen an increased - and increasing - preference for the SUV body shape as well as for electric vehicles that are becoming more affordable than earlier. By riding the twin waves, Volkswagen has seen a chance to challenge its direct rivals with gutso.

While Tesla has quite the lead when it comes to electric vehicles - in the US and the world over, Volkswagen has made its intentions of closing the gap amply clear. The ID.4 has been propped up as a viable alternative to Tesla Model 3 and reports suggest that as many as 5,756 units of the EV were sold since it was launched in the country earlier this year. Chief Executive and President Scott Keogh is, quite understandably, impressed. "It is the most profitable car for our delaers," he said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Volkswagen is betting big on ID.4 SUV to pave its way into the EV world.

Keogh does recognize the large role that SUVs continue to play in the US auto market and pointed out that three-quarters of all Volkswagen sales here still came from SUVs. The new Taos compact SUV, therefore, has also assumed an important place in the product lineup.

Volkswagen Taos is the newest member to the family of SUVs from the German car maker. (Photo: Twitter/@VW)

It may yet not be a clear drive to higher sales as the global shortage in semiconductor chip continues to be a challenge for most automakers. Keogh believes that while the months of July and August may be a tad tepid, the situation could become better in the months after.

(With inputs from Reuters)