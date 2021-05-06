Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has teased the updated T7 Multivan which appears to have gone through a host of design changes at the exterior and inside the cabin as well, compared to the previous model. The new Volkswagen T7 comes underpinned by the german auto manufacturer's MQB architecture that is meant to house a wide range of VW vehicles in near future.

The upcoming Volkswagen T7 Multivan will be sold alongside the T6.1-based Transporter.

Scheduled to debut in mid-June 2021, as Multivan Bulli, the people mover gets a stretched wheelbase and the body appears to be wider. This means the interior of the vehicle gets more space offering the occupants more comfort as well.

The new model gets a generous glass area making space for an extra window at the A-pillar. This improves the visibility of the occupants and brings back the memory of the original T1 from 1950, which remained in production until 1975.

The hood of the vehicle has been inspired by the T4 that was in business between 1990 and 2003. The new T7 will get a dashboard that looks similar to the Volkswagen Golf Mk8 with the digital screens, tiny gear switch. It ditches the manual gearbox and the traditional handbrake lever too is gone as well. This move creates extra space between the two front seats.

Volkswagen previously announced that the new T7 will get a plug-in hybrid powertrain onboard. The details and specifications of the plug-in hybrid powertrain are scarce at the moment. But it is expected to be adapted from the other electrified vehicles of the group that uses the MQB architecture such as Volkswagen Golf e-Hybrid, VW Golf GTE, Skoda Octavia iV, Audi A3 e-Tron etc.