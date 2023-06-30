HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen Replaces Audi Ceo As Brand Lags Behind Bmw, Mercedes

Audi names Volkswagen strategy chief Doellner as new CEO

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2023, 11:14 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Volkswagen's Audi named the German group's strategy chief as its new CEO on Thursday, as the luxury carmaker seeks to catch up with rivals in the dash towards electrification, including in China, the world's top car market.

Markus Duesmann, former CEO at Audi, seen during a press conference as the German auto giant announced its entry in Formula 1 World Championship from the 2026 season. (File photo) (REUTERS)
Markus Duesmann, former CEO at Audi, seen during a press conference as the German auto giant announced its entry in Formula 1 World Championship from the 2026 season. (File photo)

Gernot Doellner, who replaces Markus Duesmann, will become CEO with effect from September, Audi said, after the luxury automaker's supervisory board passed a resolution on Thursday. Doellner is a Volkswagen Group veteran who joined the company as a doctoral student in 1993 and rose through the ranks to become head of product development at Porsche.

He headed up the Panamera series from 2011 to 2018 and became head of product strategy at Volkswagen AG in 2021.

"Audi is a fantastic company with a rich history," Doellner said, adding: "I look forward to shaping the company's future together with the entire team at Audi."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
₹ 44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q3 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3 Sportback
₹51.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹44.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mini Cooper Jcw (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Jcw
₹45.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
₹ 45.8 - 46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Duesmann's replacement is the second major leadership reshuffle at Volkswagen Group on Chief Executive Oliver Blume's watch, after he dismissed all but one of the executive team at software unit Cariad and appointed Bentley production chief Peter Bosch as its head.

Also Read : Volkswagen plans Tesla to adopt its electric vehicle charging standard

A source close to Volkswagen, who declined to be named, said managers at the highest level at Audi were dissatisfied with the premium carmaker's business performance, leading to Duesmann's replacement.

Audi has lagged behind fellow German carmakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the pivot towards electrification and its sales performance in China has fallen short of expectations.

Also Read : Is holding a phone while driving risky? This US state makes it outright illegal

A new electric SUV model, the Q6 e-tron, will be released at the end of this year after numerous delays. Its launch will mark the start of a product offensive spanning more than 20 new models - half of them electric - by 2025.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2023, 11:14 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Audi BMW Mercedes Benz

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 439 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city