Volkswagen Golf becomes the top-selling car in Europe in 2020

Volkswagen has revealed that its Golf compact car became the top-selling car in Europe in 2020 with around 312,000 deliveries. It also became the top-selling car in Germany last year with around 133,900 deliveries to customers.

The carmaker says that there was a significant increase in orders for the Golf since the product range was completed with eight derivatives. The availability of all of the important Golf model derivatives such as the GTI, GTD und GTE, gave the sales a push in the third quarter.

High demand for hybrid models also played an important role in the success of Golf. By the end of the year 20202, every one in three Golfs was a hybrid. “In 2020 the Golf is still exactly where it belongs," says Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

The second half of the year saw more sales than the first half as out of the approximately 312,000 Golf models delivered in Europe, around 179,000 hit the streets in the second half of the year alone.

The 8th-generation Golf GTI gets a four-cylinder 2.0 TSI with 245 hp and a maximum torque of 370 Nm. It gets is a six-speed manual transmission as well as an optional seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission. The top speed is electronically limited at 250 km / h.







