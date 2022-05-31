HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen Faces Legal Ire In Brazil Over ‘slavery Like’ Practices In 1970s

Volkswagen faces legal ire in Brazil over ‘slavery-like’ practices in 1970s

Former labourers have accused Volkswagen of abuse and violence at a time when there was a military dictatorship was in power in Brazil.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2022, 11:27 AM
File photo of Volkswagen logo. (REUTERS)
File photo of Volkswagen logo. (REUTERS)
File photo of Volkswagen logo. (REUTERS)
File photo of Volkswagen logo.

Volkswagen is facing the heat in Brazil after allegations that the car maker was guilty of using ‘slavery-like’ practices during the 1970s and in the first few years of 1980s. Facing charges of human rights violations, the German automaker has been summoned before a labor court in Brasilia, as per a report in German media.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Virtus
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹9 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The allegations pertain to plans of Volkswagen to construct a large agricultural site near the Amazon basin for meat trade. Reports suggests that labourers were brought on to clear the land which was spread across around 173,000 acres. But the accusation is that at this point in time, Volkswagen was guilty of ‘human trafficking’ and ‘slave-like’ practices, apart from massive human rights violation with either abuse, violence or both. It is further alleged that those who tried to escape and were caught were subjected to mistreatment and often disappeared without a trace.

This was also a time period when a military dictatorship was in power in the country.

In 2020, Volkswagen had agreed to pay around 36 million reais or $6.4 million in compensation. "We regret the violations that occurred in the past. For Volkswagen, it is important to deal responsibly with this negative chapter in Brazil’s history and promote transparency," Volkswagen Executive Hiltrud Werner had said at the time.

In the face of new summon, Volkswagen has once again stated that it is taking matters at hand seriously. “We can assure you that we take the possible events at Fazenda Rio Cristalino, to which the investigation by the Brazilian investigating authorities refers, very seriously," the company reportedly told Reuters. "Please understand that we are not commenting further due to possible legal proceedings in Brazil."

First Published Date: 31 May 2022, 11:27 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Nissan Motor stops taking orders for Ariya electric car in US. Here's why
Nissan Motor stops taking orders for Ariya electric car in US. Here's why
BMW cars to become more expensive in this country: Which models and why
BMW cars to become more expensive in this country: Which models and why
Electric XUV300 launch in 2023. Why it may be pricier than Nexon EV?
Electric XUV300 launch in 2023. Why it may be pricier than Nexon EV?
Mercedes-Benz teases AMG One ahead of June 1 debut, an F1-engined car under wrap
Mercedes-Benz teases AMG One ahead of June 1 debut, an F1-engined car under wrap
Thousands of petrol pumps won't purchase from OMCs today. Is a refill at risk?
Thousands of petrol pumps won't purchase from OMCs today. Is a refill at risk?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city