Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has joined a list of carmakers in the country to announce extension of its free service period and warranty period for its customers. The carmaker has extended the service periods by two months, until June 30.

The extension of these services have been necessitated by lockdown enforced in several states across the country as Covid-19 crisis continues to loom large in its second wave since April.

Volkswagen said it is taking several measures to back its customers, as well as dealers and employees in India, due to the current Covid-19 situation. The extended comprehensive service assistance that the carmaker will offer till June 30 includes warranty, extended warranty, RSA and service value packages for its customers.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "Keeping in mind these unprecedented times, we have announced an extension to all our comprehensive services and warranties until 30 June 2021. As a customer centric brand, we prioritize the safety of our customers and our extended service support package is an assurance that all services will be provided as applicable. We understand customer’s requirements and through these initiatives, we aim to provide a peace of mind ownership experience to all our valued customers."

Volkswagen currently offers Polo hatchback, T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace SUVs and Vento sedan in the Indian market. It is slated to launch Taigun and Tiguan facelift SUV in India soon.