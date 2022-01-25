HT Auto
Volkswagen collaborates with Bosch to strengthen its self-driving goals

Volkswagen and Bosch have partnered to develop features that will help users temporarily take their hands off the steering wheel. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 06:08 PM
File photo used for representation.  (REUTERS)
File photo used for representation.  (REUTERS)

Volkswagen has teamed up with Bosch to push its autonomous driving goals in an effort to catch up with Tesla on software development. The company's Cariad software unit will work with the latter to introduce features from 2023 onwards, allowing drivers to temporarily take their hands off the steering wheel.

More than 1,000 workers from both companies will work towards this cause.

The VW-Bosch project will involve the usage of sensors and artificial intelligence tech to collect and analyse real-time traffic data so that it can be used in the software development process. The goal of the brands is to introduce Level 2 and Level 3 technologies for hands-free driving in urban environments and on freeways. The firms said they’re also examining joint targets and timelines for Level 4 full self-driving.

(Also read | Volkswagen achieves European CO2 emission goals)

Volkswagen Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said the partnership will help to tap into the new revenue pool software. “The components of the developed software can also be used for vehicles and ecosystems of other automakers in the future," added Antlitz.

Autonomous driving technology is a work in progress due to its complexity and expensiveness. Cariad Chief Executive Officer Dirk Hilgenberg said in a statement stated self-driving technology is key to the future of the automobile industry. Both the companies have also recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as they aim to industrialise the manufacturing process of battery cells.

(Also | Watch: Pre-production units of Volkswagen ID. Buzz roll off assembly floor)

Automakers such as Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz won regulatory backing to deploy hands-free driving in Germany with a system approved for Level 3 automated driving last year. This is a step higher than Tesla’s Level 2 Autopilot system. Intel Corp.’s Mobileye and Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo LLC as well as Baidu Inc. in China are also working on autonomous driving technology.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

 

 

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 06:08 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Volkswagen Bosch Tesla Autonomous driving self-driving technology Waymo
