The iconic Italian brand Vespa has turned 75 years old. The brand registered the patent for a wasp-shaped two-wheeler, called the Vespa on April 23, 1946 and it has stayed in continuous operations since then. Over the years, Vespa made name for its classic, yet cool looking scooters which were a revelation for its time, and eventually became a symbol of the ‘dolce vita’.

Exactly 75 years later, the two-wheeler maker has produced 19 million scooters which is a momentous feat to achieve by any standards. The 19th millionth Vespa to roll out of the production lines was a GTS 300. The landmark Vespa was assembled in the Pontedera plant, where the company has been manufacturing its two-wheelers uninterrupted since 1946.

Vespa GTS 75th Anniversary:

The company announced the new GTS 75th Anniversary on the occasion of completing 75 years of operations. The scooter comes in a special “Giallo 75th" colour scheme which takes inspiration from the original model’s colour theme. Its side panels, as well as front mudguard, feature the number 75 in a bolder shade which gives it a dual-tone effect.

The anniversary model also benefits from a special nubuck leather saddle in a smoke grey paint scheme. There is grey with a diamond finish on its pipes and wheel rims and it also profoundly display a host of chrome-plated details on the badge, the instrument cluster, front mudguard, muffler, and rear-view mirrors.

The rear luggage rack from the standard model has been replaced with a round bag which has been modelled after the typical spare wheel holder. It comes based on velvety-soft nubuck leather featuring the same paint theme as the saddle. The bag also sports a shoulder strap and clips on the luggage rack thanks to a quick-release mechanism.