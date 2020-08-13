Boats and ships usually capsize but on Delhi streets on Thursday, it was the turn of vehicles to float - some even going under - as heavy rainfall throughout the morning hours left many parts of the city and adjoining areas completely submerged.
The shambolic state of civic apathy in the national capital was brazenly visible to all as commuters had a harrowing experience in many parts due to the water-logging situation. While those on foot were the hardest hit, people in cars and on two-wheelers too were hardly any better. Severe water-logging was reported in areas such as Tughlakabad, Zakir Nagar, ITO, Dwarka, among many other areas.
Scenes of people getting out to push their vehicles due to water-related malfunction were a common sight through the day.
And adjoining satellite cities of Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad hardly fared any better with the grey sky painting an even darker picture at ground level.
The Met department had already predicted moderate rainfall in Delhi and adjoining areas in the early hours of Thursday. The persistently strong showers caught many unawares and - as always - exposed the callous nature of work done by civic authorities.