HT Auto
Home News US to allow new headlights that can tailor beams, not blind nearing drivers

US to allow new headlights that can tailor beams, not blind nearing drivers

These new type of headlights come equipped with LED lamps that can focus beams on darkness such as the driver's lane and areas along the roadside.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2022, 09:48 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose only (AP)

The highway safety agency in the US is about to give a go-ahead to new high-tech headlights, called adaptive driving beam headlights, that can automatically tailor beams and focus on dark areas of the road, without blinding the oncoming drivers with an uncomfortable glare.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it issued a final rule allowing the high-tech headlights on new vehicles, which will go into effect when published in the Federal Register in the next few days.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

"This final rule will improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists by making them more visible at night, and will help prevent crashes by better illuminating animals and objects in and along the road," the agency said in a news release.

These new type of headlights come equipped with LED lamps that can focus beams on darkness such as the driver's lane and areas along the roadside. But when there's oncoming traffic, they lower the intensity of the light beams. The camera sensors in them help determine where the light should go. The rule to allow these headlights come as safety agency deals with a dramatic rise in traffic deaths nationwide.

(Also read | Number of pedestrian deaths on Indian roads down in 2020: Nitin Gadkari)

Technology in these light uses an array of light emitting diodes that can change where light beams are sent as compared to the current technology where high beams reach everywhere. 

In US, the number of traffic deaths surged in the first nine months of 2021 to 31,720, keeping up a record pace of increased dangerous driving during the coronavirus pandemic. As an estimated, people dying in motor vehicle crashes from January to September 2021 was 12% higher than the same period in 2020. This represents the highest percentage increase over a nine-month period since the Transportation Department began recording fatal crash data in 1975. The total death tally of 31,720 was the highest nine-month figure since 2006.

(with inputs from AP)

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2022, 09:46 AM IST
TAGS: headlights traffic road accident National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

In pics: Maserati Grecale to strengthen the carmaker's hold in luxury SUV space
In pics: Maserati Grecale to strengthen the carmaker's hold in luxury SUV space
Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22
Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22
'How to get exciting new jobs': Stellantis' email to workers it plans to lay off
'How to get exciting new jobs': Stellantis' email to workers it plans to lay off
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour
After Punch, Tata Motors to launch Nexon, Safari and Harrier Kaziranga editions
After Punch, Tata Motors to launch Nexon, Safari and Harrier Kaziranga editions

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city