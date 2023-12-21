US President Joe Biden makes a confession, says drove Porsche at 275 kmph

US President Joe Biden loves cars. And this is no secret. He has time and again been seen behind the wheels at car factory visits and recently even admired the official vehicle of the Chinese President when Xi Jinping came calling in Washington. Biden may be 81 but he has now confessed he can also drive, and drive fast.

Always taken by newer automotive technology, Biden recently revealed that he has driven a Porsche at 171 mph or approximately 275 kmph with the help of Launch Control. Although he did not specify which Porsche model he was driving at the time, the top speed he managed is quite impressive.

Biden was speaking at a podcast called Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and while the range of conversation was diverse, a part of it was about Biden being in the fast lane. “You know the new ones? They have a launch switch. I got a Porsche up to 171 miles an hour. It is incredible," he said.

It is not clear when and where Biden drove the said Porsche but it is being speculated that it must surely have been before he assumed responsibilities of being the 46th US President. This is a safe assumption, partly because of his current age as well as because the US Secret Service is unlikely to give a green signal to the country's President racing away for an adrenaline rush.

But it is not like Biden has ditched driving entirely since becoming the US President. He has been photographed by members of the press while driving new-age electric cars like the Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning and even the Cadillac Lyriq. Interestingly, the official car of the US President is a Cadillac Limousine that is modified and retro-fitted with protective gears that make it a tank of a machine. Also called ‘The Beast’, the vehicle weighs around 6,000 kilos and can withstand chemical and biological attacks as well.

