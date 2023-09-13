Uno Minda launches alloy wheels for Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and more cars

Uno Media is slowly making its mark in the after-market after supplying parts to OEMs for many years. The manufacturer recently launched alloy wheels for vehicles like Maruti Suzuki's Brezza, Ertiga and XL6, Hyundai's Venue and Creta and Mahindra's XUV300 and TUV300. Apart from this, the alloys are also compatible with Kia Seltos and Honda BR-V. So, the alloy wheels will be offered in different sizes as well. The prices start from ₹5,990 and they come with a comprehensive 2-year finish and manufacturing warranty from the date of manufacture.

Uno Minda will sell the alloy wheels in six different styles. They are Sharp, Space, Wonder, Wave, Shark, and Vega. The company says that the alloys are built according to all quality compliance regulations and guidelines laid out in India. The entire alloy wheel has been designed and manufactured in-house.

The alloy wheels meet safety standards including IS-9436/38. The manufacturer says that they rigorously tested the alloys, they also did X-ray testing and took approval from ICAT.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anand Kumar, Head of Product & Strategy, Aftermarket Domain, Uno Minda Ltd., said, “Uno Minda has been serving the Indian Automotive market as a Tier 1 supplier to OEMs for 65 years. As a reputed brand, we are known for our unmatched technological excellence in manufacturing and our customer-centric products. Over the past few years, we noticed that the Indian aftermarket was plagued with substandard alloy wheels, which was compromising road safety in India. Therefore, Uno Minda has launched a premium range of Alloy Wheels as Uno Minda Wheelz on the philosophy of “Built to perform, designed to impress." Our latest offering gives users the best of both worlds- secure and seamless driving experience with an impressive layer of style and personality to the car."

