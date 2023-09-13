HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Uno Minda Launches Alloy Wheels For Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue And More Cars

Uno Minda launches alloy wheels for Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and more cars

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Sep 2023, 13:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Uno Media is slowly making its mark in the after-market after supplying parts to OEMs for many years. The manufacturer recently launched alloy wheels for vehicles like Maruti Suzuki's Brezza, Ertiga and XL6, Hyundai's Venue and Creta and Mahindra's XUV300 and TUV300. Apart from this, the alloys are also compatible with Kia Seltos and Honda BR-V. So, the alloy wheels will be offered in different sizes as well. The prices start from 5,990 and they come with a comprehensive 2-year finish and manufacturing warranty from the date of manufacture.

Uno Minda is selling alloy wheels in five designs.
Uno Minda is selling alloy wheels in five designs.

Uno Minda will sell the alloy wheels in six different styles. They are Sharp, Space, Wonder, Wave, Shark, and Vega. The company says that the alloys are built according to all quality compliance regulations and guidelines laid out in India. The entire alloy wheel has been designed and manufactured in-house.

The alloy wheels meet safety standards including IS-9436/38. The manufacturer says that they rigorously tested the alloys, they also did X-ray testing and took approval from ICAT.

Also Read : 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror launched at Rs. 2.25 Lakh, gets alloy wheels

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹ 12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
₹ 7.46 - 10.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
₹65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anand Kumar, Head of Product & Strategy, Aftermarket Domain, Uno Minda Ltd., said, “Uno Minda has been serving the Indian Automotive market as a Tier 1 supplier to OEMs for 65 years. As a reputed brand, we are known for our unmatched technological excellence in manufacturing and our customer-centric products. Over the past few years, we noticed that the Indian aftermarket was plagued with substandard alloy wheels, which was compromising road safety in India. Therefore, Uno Minda has launched a premium range of Alloy Wheels as Uno Minda Wheelz on the philosophy of “Built to perform, designed to impress." Our latest offering gives users the best of both worlds- secure and seamless driving experience with an impressive layer of style and personality to the car."

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2023, 13:37 PM IST
TAGS: Uno Minda Minda alloy wheels

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
4% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,099 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic) (Multy)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.