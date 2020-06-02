Tata Motors has resumed manufacturing operations across all its plants across the country as India begins Unlock 1 phase of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company issued a statement today saying that operations at all plants has started. Currently the carmaker has manufacturing facilities in Pantnagar in Uttarakhand, Sanand in Gujarat, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Dharwad in Karnataka, Pune in Maharashtra and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. The Jamshedpur facility received approval to reopen on May 27.

Earlier in May, Tata Motors had announced resumption of operations for both commercial and passenger vehicles from its plants in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand and Sanand in Gujarat after lockdown restrictions were eased.

The company issued a statement today saying that its 'dedicated restart’ teams have curated detailed guidelines and conducted intensive trainings for maintaining social distancing at all workplaces, shop floors and canteen facilities. Enhanced sanitisation measures are being implemented and only limited, operationally required staff is being asked to come to work in personal vehicles or company transport to guard against spreading of the coronavirus.

Every employee re-joining the workplace is required to download and use the mandatory Aarogya Setu app. Employees are also required to periodically check-in and declare the status of their own, as well as their family’s health on the Tata Motors in-house health track portal. In addition, all employees and visitors entering and exiting the plant premises are also being screened for temperature checks.

Tata Motors has also said that nearly 60 per cent of the company's passenger vehicle showrooms have also reopened. "From supply side, 90 per cent of suppliers in commercial vehicle segment have received permissions to commence," Tata Motors said.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalent of ₹4,700 crore, and undrawn credit facility of ₹1,500 crore, the auto major said.

To further shore up the liquidity, the company has issued commercial papers of ₹3,500 crore and also raised ₹1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), it added.