HT Auto
Home Auto News Tvs Racing Announces 16 Rider Squad For Tvs Asia One Make Championship

TVS Racing announces 16 rider squad for TVS Asia One Make Championship

The TVS Asia One Make Championship is slated to be held in Malaysia this year, alongside the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2022, 12:47 PM
TVS Apache RR310  (HT Auto)
TVS Apache RR310  (HT Auto)
TVS Apache RR310  (HT Auto)
TVS Apache RR310 

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, has recently announced its 16 rider squad for the TVS Asia One Make Championship. It comes out as the first-ever global-level road racing championship by an Indian manufacturer.  

The TVS Asia OMC is slated to be held in Malaysia this year, alongside the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹10Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.93Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.58Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The company announced that the selection round was based on rider skill, their latest best achievements, and their lap timings ensured that only the best talent got selected for the debut championship. In addition, the company further announced that the consistency and adaptability of riders were also the other key parameters that were taken into consideration.

(Also Read: TVS Motor registers 24% growth in April sales at 295,308 units)

From India, three riders have been selected - Jagan Kumar, KY Ahmed and Deepak. These riders will be participating in 4 rounds of TVS Asia OMC starting from May 27 at Malaysia's iconic Sepang International Circuit up to November 20 in Thailand's Chang International Circuit. In between, the championship will also go to Indonesia's  (TBC) Mandalika International Circuit and Japan's Sugo International Circuit. 

(Also Read: New alloys to SmartXonnect display: Five unique features of TVS NTorq 125 Xtech)

As per the company, the TVS Asia One Make Championship is a platform to discover new talents while also showcasing the qualities and capabilities of the company’s finest race bike - Apache RR 310. This bike was also launched in the Philippines last year. It comes with a 312cc SI, four-stroke, four-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This motor has been responsible for developing 34 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

 

First Published Date: 14 May 2022, 12:47 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Racing TVS Racing India Motor Racing TS Asia One Make Asia One Make Championship
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6
Hero HF Deluxe to Bajaj Pulsar 150: Top two-wheelers with best discounts in May
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Volkswagen Virtus arrives in dealerships starting today
Volkswagen Virtus arrives in dealerships starting today
Steelbird Blauer BET helmet range launched in India with ECE 22.06 safety rating
Steelbird Blauer BET helmet range launched in India with ECE 22.06 safety rating
World's first flying taxi hub is getting ready in Coventry
World's first flying taxi hub is getting ready in Coventry
TVS Racing announces 16 rider squad for TVS Asia One Make Championship
TVS Racing announces 16 rider squad for TVS Asia One Make Championship
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city