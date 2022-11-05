HT Auto
TVS Motor Company posts highest-ever revenue of 7,219 crore

The latest launch from TVS Motor Company is the Ronin 225, updated Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 180. The brand also launched the Raider 125's new variant that gets a TFT screen.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Nov 2022, 11:09 AM
TVS Motor Company has announced that they have reported the highest ever revenue as it grew by 28 per cent at 7,219 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs. 5,619 Crores reported in the quarter ended September 2021. The company delivered this despite challenges in international markets due to the economic slowdown and higher inflation in some of the key markets.

The Company’s Operating EBITDA grew by 31 per cent at 737 Crores for the second quarter of 2022-23 as against EBITDA of 563 Crores in the second quarter of 2021-22. The Company’s EBITDA margin for the quarter is at 10.2 per cent as against the EBITDA margin of 10 per cent reported in the second quarter of 2021-22. The Company’s Profit Before Tax grew by 46 per cent at 549 Crores for the second quarter of 2022-23 as against PBT of 377 Crores in the second quarter of 2021-22.

Also Read : TVS Motor Company registers 2% growth in October sales at 360,288 units

TVS made higher investments in new products such as Ronin 225 and the iQube electric scooter. According to the manufacturer, though the premium motorcycle sales improved over Q1, the full demand could not be met due to the continued limited availability of semiconductors during Q2. There was a month-on-month improvement in premium motorcycle sales in Q2 and the supply constraints are expected to further ease out in Q3.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 12% registering 10.27 Lakh units in the quarter that ended September 2022 as against 9.17 Lakh units registered in the quarter that ended September 2021. The total two-wheeler sales of the Company for the half-year ended September 2022 grew by 23% registering 18.38 Lakh units as against 14.88 Lakh units recorded in the half-year ended September 2021.

The latest launch from the TVS Motor Company is the Ronin 225, updated Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 180. The brand also launched the Raider 125's new variant that gets a TFT screen.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2022, 10:56 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company
