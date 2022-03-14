Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to launch on March 29. Check details

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will be positioned as an entry-level model in the company's Tiger family.

Triumph Motorcycles India is gearing up to launch the 2022 Tiger Sport 660 in the country on March 29. The bike will be positioned as an entry-level model in the company's Tiger family. Pre-bookings for the ADV were opened for customers in December last year for a token amount of ₹50,000.

The bike has already been listed on the company's India website as well.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 made its global debut in October last year. It features a distinctive looking sporty half-fairing with LED headlights as well as modern-looking Bluetooth-ready TFT instrument console. It comes with two riding modes - Road and Rain, a switchable traction control and ABS. It comes based on the Trident model and use the same main frame. However, the rear subframe is updated for the bike's additional load that it is designed to carry as an adventure tourer.

The bike can accommodate 17-litre of fuel which is three-litre more than the Trident model. Internationally, the bike is available in three colour choices - Lucerne Blue and Sapphire Black, Korosi Red and Graphite, and a minimalist Graphite and Black option. All three colours are expected to be offered in India as well.

The ADV features non-adjustable 41mm USD fork and a pre-load adjustable shock with a remote preload adjuster.

Mechanically, upcoming Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will source power from a 660cc three-cylinder engine which has been carried over from the Trident. The engine is rated to produce the same 81 bhp of power and 64Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and an optional up/down quickshifter.

When launched here, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will lock horns with the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT.

