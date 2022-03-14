HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Tiger Sport 660 To Launch On March 29. Check Details

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to launch on March 29. Check details

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will be positioned as an entry-level model in the company's Tiger family.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2022, 11:59 AM
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 

Triumph Motorcycles India is gearing up to launch the 2022 Tiger Sport 660 in the country on March 29. The bike will be positioned as an entry-level model in the company's Tiger family. Pre-bookings for the ADV were opened for customers in December last year for a token amount of 50,000.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Triumph Tiger 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 900
888 cc
₹ 13.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Triumph Street Triple (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Triple
₹ 8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport (HT Auto photo)
Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport
₹ 40,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tvs Sport (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Sport
109.7 cc
₹ 46,375 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Triumph Trident 660 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Trident 660
660 cc
₹ 6.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
888 cc
₹ 11.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The bike has already been listed on the company's India website as well.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 made its global debut in October last year. It features a distinctive looking sporty half-fairing with LED headlights as well as modern-looking Bluetooth-ready TFT instrument console. It comes with two riding modes - Road and Rain, a switchable traction control and ABS. It comes based on the Trident model and use the same main frame. However, the rear subframe is updated for the bike's additional load that it is designed to carry as an adventure tourer.

Also read | Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler spotted for thee first time

The bike can accommodate 17-litre of fuel which is three-litre more than the Trident model. Internationally, the bike is available in three colour choices - Lucerne Blue and Sapphire Black, Korosi Red and Graphite, and a minimalist Graphite and Black option. All three colours are expected to be offered in India as well.

The ADV features non-adjustable 41mm USD fork and a pre-load adjustable shock with a remote preload adjuster.

Mechanically, upcoming Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will source power from a 660cc three-cylinder engine which has been carried over from the Trident. The engine is rated to produce the same 81 bhp of power and 64Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and an optional up/down quickshifter.

When launched here, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will lock horns with the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT.

 

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2022, 11:38 AM IST
TAGS: Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Triumph Motorcycles Triumph India Tiger Sport 660 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Triumph Motorcycles India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city