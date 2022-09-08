Toyota Urban Cruiser being offered at discount of up to 70,000. Know why

The discount being offered on Toyota Urban Cruiser includes a minimum and maximum discount of ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 70,000 respectively.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is offering discounts up to ₹70,000 on the Urban Cruiser sub compact SUV, as per a report by Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. However, this is not merely a festive discount that the company is offering to increase its sales numbers in coming months. The report states that the discount is a way of clearing up the existing stock of the Urban Cruiser, which has been discontinued for further production by the company.

The model will be replaced in the company's lineup by a newer, updated version, called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is expected to arrive in the market soon. It will come with a hybrid engine and will get a long list of features over what is offered in the present model.

The discount being offered by the company's dealers includes a minimum and maximum discount of ₹50,000 and ₹70,000 respectively to clear their existing stock. This offer is made up of a cash discount of minimum ₹12,000, exchange bonus of ₹24,000, free accessories worth ₹5,000, and ₹3,000 in corporate discount.

The upcoming model, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, will be built at the company's Bidadi plant in Karnataka. It comes as the next model under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership, after the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, which are respective rebadged versions of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

The 2022 Toyota Urbain Cruiser Hyryder will come equipped with a Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain, marking the entry of the company's global self-charging technology into the mass market segment in India. The SUV gets a 1.5-litre engine with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and e-drive transmission, delivering an output of 68kW and torque of 122 Nm. It delivers a motor output of 59kW and torque of 141 Nm. The combined power of engine and power is rated to be 85kW.

