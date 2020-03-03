Post a 100% smooth transition to BS 6 manufacturing facility, Toyota Motors sold a total of 10,352 units of BS 6 vehicles to its dealers in the month of February 2020. The company exported 1,004 units of the Etios series this month thus clocking a total of 11,356 units. Toyota Kirloskar Motor had sold a total of 11,760 units in the domestic market in the month of February 2019. The company exported 737 units of the Etios series in February last year thus clocking a total of 12,497 units.

Categories February 2019 February 2020 Month-on-month de-growth Domestic 10,352 11,760 -11.9% Exports 1,004 737 Total 11,356 12,497 -9.1%

Commenting on the monthly sales, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are happy that we have smoothly transitioned to BS 6 manufacturing facility and started delivering BS 6 vehicles to our customers before the stipulated deadline of April 2020. A total of 31853 units of BS 6 vehicles have been dispatched to our dealerships till date. In order to also make the transition smoother for our valued customers we have offered introductory pricing so as to not pass on the full increase of BS 6 product price at one go. Thanks to the positive acceptance from customers and the confidence they have on our products."

Toyota said the BS 6 petrol Yaris has seen a good acceptance from customers, demand has improved especially with the introduction of the enhanced value for money variant ‘The Happening’ New Yaris". According to the company, Yaris has witnessed positive retail momentum this month, January – February 2020 cumulative sales of the versatile sedan grew by 83% as compared to same period last year. Glanza continues to win hearts of First Time Toyota Buyers across India as the company sold close to 23,000 units since its launch. The flagship brands, Innova Crysta and Fortuner also continue to do well. The company said it has one month equivalent pending orders for BS 6 versions.

Toyota launched the illustrious Toyota Vellfire, the new luxurious self-charging hybrid electric vehicle, in India this month. The company claims that Vellfire has received good response and the strong demand in the Indian market, as well as the reception that it got even before its launch. Toyota said it has already sold out for first three months shipment until April 2020.

In order to smoothen the transition, Toyota also introduced the BS 6 Innova Crysta in January 2020 at an introductory offer. The company decided not to transfer the price in one go, but in the long run the company would be forced to increase prices in the midterm. Toyota feels that the consumer acceptance of BS 6 so far has been positive, the challenge in the upcoming months is to see how the customers will accept the full increased pricing once the introductory offer is phased out.