Toyota offers 5 years complimentary Roadside Assistance for its entire range

By: HT Auto Desk
23 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it will offer five years of complimentary roadside assistance across its cars. This will apply to cars sold from 1st August 2023. The RSA should give peace of mind to the owners, in case their vehicle breakdown. Toyota will offer services such as vehicle breakdown and accident-related vehicle towing support, jump start for dead batteries, tire puncture repairs, assistance in case of low fuel level condition or vehicle key issues as well as arranging taxis for distances up to 50 kilometres.

Toyota will also offer a ‘Find Me’ function that will allow customers to be tracked so that the RSA team can find them in emergencies. Apart from this, Toyota has gone for complete digitalization for the RSA process. It is called D-RSA. According to the manufacturer, it will enhance the efficiency of the service, making it easier and quicker for customers to access assistance.

Toyota has also added Vehicle Custodian Service to ensure that customers are provided prompt assistance and necessary support at their location of immediate roadside assistance requirement, to continue their forward journey seamlessly.

The manufacturer is currently selling Camry Hybrid, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hilux, Innova HyCross, Glanza, Rumion Innova Crysta and the Fortuner in the Indian market. They also have the LC 300 and Vellfire, both of which are imported to India. The brand is currently not accepting bookings for the Land Cruiser.

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President - Sales and Strategic Marketing of Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thrilled to enhance the Roadside Assistance Program for 5-years (from the date of purchase of a new vehicle) at no extra cost to the customers, as a testament to Toyota's unwavering commitment to our valued customers. At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we firmly believe that our relationship with our customers goes beyond offering products and services - it is about creating an experience that is seamless, convenient, and reassuring throughout the ownership period. With complimentary RSA program for longer duration of 5 years, we are setting new industry standards, further enhancing our high-quality services and timely assistance. This comprehensive RSA coverage resonates with our core values of innovation, customer-centricity, and exceeding our valued customer expectations"

He added, "Unforeseen challenges can arise at any time, and our aim is to be there for our customers, providing them with a safety net to assure them that they can always count on us. Our 5 Years of complimentary RSA is not just a breakdown assistance program, it's a promise to provide peace of mind that accompanies our every product. We understand that owning a vehicle is an emotional bond, a journey filled with memories and experiences, therefore we reiterate our commitment to Unforeseen challenges can arise at any time, and our aim is to be there for our customers, providing them with a safety net to assure them that they can always count on us. Our 5 Years of complimentary RSA is not just a breakdown assistance program, it's a promise to provide peace of mind that accompanies our every product. We understand that owning a vehicle is an emotional bond, a journey filled with memories and experiences, therefore we reiterate our commitment to deliver the best value proposition to our customers, setting new benchmarks in the automotive industry."

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST
