Toyota Glanza to Royal Enfield Scram 411: Upcoming launches next week

Both 2022 Toyota Glanza and 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 motorcycle will be launched on the same day, March 15.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2022, 12:51 PM
Toyota Motor and Royal Enfield are two of the key manufacturers who will be launching their new products in India next week. While Toyota will drive in the 2022 Glanza hatchback, Royal Enfield will launch the Scram 411 motorcycle in the country.

Here is a quick look at what the new car and bike may offer.

2022 Toyota Glanza: March 15

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch the facelift version of the Glanza premium hatchback on March 15. The hatchback, which is basically a rebadged version of the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno, will be loaded with features. Toyota has already started to take bookings for the Glanza ahead of launch next week.

Glanza will be powered by the same K-Series engine used in Baleno with a power output of 89 PS. The engine is likely to be mated to both Manual as well as Automatic Transmissions.

Toyota will pack Glanza with some of the features introduced in Baleno, such as a head-up display, 360-degree camera and a new infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Glanza will also be equipped with 6 airbags as key safety feature.

Royal Enfield Scram 411: March 15

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the Scram 411 motorcycle in the country on March 15. When launched, the bike is expected to be priced at around 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The motorcycle is expected to be a toned-down version of the Himalayan and thus is likely to come with a different set of equipment to make it more cruising friendly.

The model is expect to get a smaller 19-inch front wheel when compared to the Himalayan's 21-inch unit. The rear wheel, however, will remain the same 17-inch spoke wheel. It is powered by a 411cc, single-cylinder unit that is rated to churn out 24.3 bhp of maximum power. Transmission duties will remain the same as found on the Himalayan ADV.

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 12:51 PM IST
