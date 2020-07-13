Toyota announces new finance schemes for the month of July

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday introduced special finance offers and schemes to its customers in India.

The company says that the latest finance offers and schemes have been aimed at easing purchase decisions of the new customers. These schemes include a range of unique buy-backs offers to some of the lowest EMIs.

As per the firm, the latest offers are an extension of a series of customer centric initiatives which have been launched by Toyota in the recent past.

A part of the new initiative is a unique assured buy back offer of 55% on the purchase of Yaris and Glanza. Apart from this, Toyota has also introduced various other notable schemes like a low EMI scheme of ₹9,999 for Innova Crysta, as well as an offer of EMI deferment of three months across various Toyota models.

Commenting on the introduction on new schemes, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At Toyota, we strongly believe in the Customer First philosophy and our aim is to cater to our customers’ expectations and needs by providing quick, cost effective, transparent and personalized services."

"The EMI schemes for all Toyota models and 55% assured buyback offer for Glanza and Yaris will help the customers in fulfilling their dreams to own a Toyota vehicle without any further delay," he further added.

Apart from Toyota many other OEMs to have also rolled out similar finance schemes which are claimed at easing buying process of customers in these trying times. Sales figure in the auto industry over the two to three months have been dull. The outlook also remains gloomy with analysts predicting sales volume of passenger vehicles to dip by 25% in FY21. (More details here)