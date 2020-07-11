Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday informed that four more employees at its Bidadi-based manufacturing plant in Karnataka have tested Covid-19 positive, taking the total count to 18. The company had earlier reported 14 Covid-19 positive cases.

The concerned employees had last attended work on 29th June, 2nd and 3rd July, TKM said in a press statement. The company said, in line with the Government guidelines, it has quarantined those employees who are suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees. "We will also extend all possible support to the infected employees during the period of treatment," it added.

The company said it follows the process of disinfecting the workplace on a daily basis along with special deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected work area. Post confirming the safety of the workplace and adhering to all the mandatory protocols, the company will continue its operations at its plant in Bidadi. All the SOPs on preventive measures to contain spread of Covid-19 infection are complied with, the automaker informed.

The automaker had reported a Covid-19 positive case just a day before on Friday (July 10). The concerned employee had last attended work on July 3. The company had also suspended work for a day on July 6 at its plant following the death of a Covid-19 infected employee.

TKM shared details about recovered employees, saying five out of the 14 previously infected employees had recovered and were now undergoing mandatory home quarantine of 14 days, post their discharge from the hospital.



