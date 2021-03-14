In a bid to promote tourism and grow state revenues, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced a new scheme, under which any tourist vehicle operator may apply for an "All India Tourist Authorisation/Permit" through online mode.

The ministry also informed that a new set of rules will be known as, All India Tourist Vehicles Authorisation and Permit Rules, 2021 which has been published vide GSR 166 (E) dated March 10 and will be applicable from April 1.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the permit will be issued, after the submission of relevant documents and fees within 30 days of submission of such applications and the new set of rules will be applicable from April 1.

However, all existing permits shall continue to be in force during their validity.

"The new rules for permits are expected to go a long way in promoting tourism across the states in India, while simultaneously, growing the revenue of state governments. The step was discussed in the 39th and 40th Transport Development Council meetings and was appreciated by participants from the states. The rules come even as the Ministry is in the pursuit of providing seamless movement to tourist passenger vehicles, after the success of goods carriage vehicles under the National Permit Regime," read the release.

The scheme allows flexibility in the form of authorisation/permit being granted, for a period of three months or its multiples thereof, not exceeding three years at a time. This provision has been incorporated keeping in mind those areas of our country where there is a limited season of tourism and also for those operators who have limited financial capacity.

It will also consolidate a central database and fees of all such authorisation/permits, which might give a sense of tourist movements, scope for improvement, promotion of tourism.

