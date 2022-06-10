HT Auto
Home Auto News Tourists Fined 50,000 For Driving Toyota Fortuner Over Sand Dunes In Ladakh

Tourists fined 50,000 for driving Toyota Fortuner over sand dunes in Ladakh

The officials booked a couple from Jaipur and a bond of amount 50,000 was also taken from them.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2022, 05:20 PM
The officials posted two pictures of the SUV on their official Facebook page. Along with the pictures of the car on the sand dunes. (District Police Leh)
The officials posted two pictures of the SUV on their official Facebook page. Along with the pictures of the car on the sand dunes. (District Police Leh)
The officials posted two pictures of the SUV on their official Facebook page. Along with the pictures of the car on the sand dunes. (District Police Leh)
The officials posted two pictures of the SUV on their official Facebook page. Along with the pictures of the car on the sand dunes.

The Leh Police has fined a tourist vehicle that drove on the restricted sand dunes in Hunder in Nubra Valley in the Ladakh region. The officials booked a couple from Jaipur and a bond of amount 50,000 was also taken from them. The tourists drove a Toyota Fortuner SUV over the sand dunes. The landscape is famous for its cold desert.

The officials posted two pictures of the SUV on their official Facebook page. Along with the pictures of the car on the sand dunes, the post described, “One tourist vehicle was found violating the SDM Nubra's direction not to drive cars over sand dunes in Hunder. The couple from Jaipur were booked as per law and a bond of Rs50,000 was taken from them. District police Leh requests tourists not to ply vehicles on sand dunes as you damage the natural landscape and violate the prohibitory orders." The Toyota SUV had a license plate of Delhi.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Leh Police's post garnered over 200 likes and was shared more than 100 times. Many applauded the officials for strictly handling the situation. While a few criticised the tourists for their civic sense, many praised the team of police. While one said stated good job done by the officials, another exclaimed by saying hats off.

Nubra Valley is located a few hours to the north of Leh. This is the place where the Shyok and Siachen rivers meet. The Nubra Valley separates the Ladakh region from the Karakoram range and the Siachen glacier.

Earlier, a video of tourists driving an Audi through the Pangong Lake while two individuals stood out of the sunroof went viral. The video also showed a table with bottles of alcohol and chairs laid beside the lake. The car had a license plate from Haryana.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2022, 05:19 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Leh Fortuner Toyota Fortuner Leh Ladakh
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Hyundai's biggest auto plants output hit due to strike by South Korean truckers
Hyundai's biggest auto plants output hit due to strike by South Korean truckers
Tourists fined ₹50,000 for driving Toyota Fortuner over sand dunes in Ladakh
Tourists fined 50,000 for driving Toyota Fortuner over sand dunes in Ladakh
In pics: Here comes Lightyear 0, the world's first solar electric vehicle
In pics: Here comes Lightyear 0, the world's first solar electric vehicle
BMW G 310 RR pre-launch bookings now open in India
BMW G 310 RR pre-launch bookings now open in India
China's May vehicle sales register dip of 12.6%
China's May vehicle sales register dip of 12.6%

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city