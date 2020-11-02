Three concept Alfa Romeo cars from 1950s auctioned for massive $14.84 million

Whoever said that modern sports cars are where the big bucks are at were clearly not present for the auction of three concept Alfa Romeo cars held recently by RM Sotheby’s. Presented as one unit, the three units, made in 1953, 1954 and 1955 were together sold to the highest bidder whose winning figure stood at a mammoth $14.84 million. Even by the rich standards of vintage cars, the B.A.T. concepts were quite the expensive buy.

The Alfa Romeo Berlina Aerodinamica Tecnica concept cars - B.A.T. 5, 7, and 9d, had generated a whole lot of buzz even before the digital-exclusive auction took place. RM Sotheby’s states that it is because of this that the bidding may have been intense, resulting in the final amount that was notched up.

The three units were manufactured in the mid 1950s by Bertone and never showcased together up until now. They will now head over to garage of the person who won the auction as a single unit of three ultra exclusive offerings. "The sale of the B.A.T. concept cars during Sotheby’s Contemporary Art Evening Sale represents the second time RM Sotheby’s has offered a motor car as part of a Sotheby’s art sale - the first time being when we sold the Michael Schumacher Ferrari F2001 Formula 1 race car in 2017," said Ian Kelleher, Chief Marketing Officer, RM Sotheby’s. "o other organization in the world has a client base as far-reaching as Sotheby’s and since we have worked so closely and successfully with them in the past, working with them again on the sale of the B.A.T. trio made perfect sense."

RM Sotheby’s further informs that bids were received from from a global audience of specialists from New York, London, and Hong Kong.

The auction and the winning bid makes this a new record for the most valuable post-war Alfa Romeo sold as a single lot at auction and one of the most valuable of any Alfa Romeo ever sold.