This laptop-shaped 'car' fits in your bag. And worldwide sales have commenced

Japan's Cocoa motors has officially announced that its laptop-shaped electric vehicle, dubbed 'Walkcar', is available for purchase around the world.

The Walkcar has the same size as a 13-inch laptop PC and it weighs just 2.9 kg, making it suitable to be easily carried anywhere in a bag. The vehicle stands 74mm above the ground and has a flat and square standing surface which allows for one to step off instantly in any direction.

The vehicle uses four sensors on its standing surface that allows for smooth maneuvering based on the rider's weight shifting to accelerate, deaccelerate, and turn around. This makes for a hands-free control. The Walkcar's speed can go up to 16 km/hour in 'Sport' mode and 6 hm/hour in 'walk assist' mode. An automatic stopping function makes the vehicle stop at the riders' footstep when they get off from it.

The platform's body frame uses a 'carbonaceous material' that assists in smooth riding. The body is wholly integrated through welding to reduce space for screws and maximize the coil space to the extreme. Cocoa says aircraft grade aluminium has been used to give enough strength to the vehicle's four-wheel independent suspension. Its motor has been developed after five years of pursuit. It takes up to 60 minutes to fully charge the vehicle which can travel up to 7 km on a single charge in normal mode and 5 km in sport mode.

The Walkcar was first announced in 2016 and had been under research and development since then. The company says the vehicle has garnered a total of approximately 7,800 pre-orders from 13 countries around the world. It has a price tag of $2,280 (nearly ₹1,70,000).