This Hyundai sedan continues to beat Hyundai SUVs in US sales chart for July

Despite a growing preference for SUVs across the world and especially in the United States, rule out sedans at your own peril. The US car-buying audience may now be noticeably tilting towards SUVs but for Hyundai North America, it is the Elantra which is still the dominant product and this was once again showcased in the company's July sales performance.

US customers have for long chosen sedans but despite a trend now towards SUVs and a plethora of options available, Elantra is holding its ground among fellow Hyundai products on offer in the country. In the month of July, Hyundai North America stated it had sold a total of 68,500 units and that of these, there were 13,103 units of Elantra.

Hyundai has a long list of models in its US product portfolio and while SUVs like Santa Fe (12,766), Tucson (11,483), Kona (8,576), Palisade (5,505) and even Venue (2,663) are faring quite well, the crown is with Elantra. Sonata is the other Hyundai sedan here which is also continuing to show promise. Over 10,000 units were sold last month.

Little wonder then that Jose Munoz, COO at Hyundai Motor North America, recognizes the role that sedans continue to play in the automotive world. "There are many who still prefer sedans over SUVs for many reasons, so Hyundai invested heavily on equipping our passenger cars with the latest and greatest tech," he had previously said. (Read full report here)

It is true though that the sales numbers for sedans vis-a-vis SUVs aren't what these once were. With the number of options for SUV body type steadily increasing in the Hyundai camp, many are indeed looking at newer vehicles. But the time to relegate sedans to the sidelines may be far, far into the future, if it ever comes at all.