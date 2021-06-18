



Sedans, not SUVs, seem to be one of the X factors for the carmaker's success in US recently. During an interview with one of the US publications, Munoz said, "There are many, many customers that still prefer a sedan vehicle versus an SUV for many reasons. So, in our case, we took the decision to invest heavily on the latest and greatest technologies into the passenger cars."

In May this year, Hyundai sold 90,017 vehicles and once again set an all-time monthly sales record for the third consecutive month in the US. Hyundai Elantra and Sonata remain two of the favourite sedans for its US customers, and Tucson and Santa Fe among its SUVs.

Hyundai Elantra, which was recently awarded the North American Car of the Year, is the Korean carmaker's second best-selling vehicle in US with 18,821 units sold in May. The sales figure is slightly less than Hyundai's most popular offering - Tucson SUV - which recorded 18,848 units last month.