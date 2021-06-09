This first on a Lamborghini hypercar makes it one of the safest ever

The limited-edition non-competitive track use Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 will be the first homologated hypercar on the market that comes with a full carbon chassis as per the FIA Hypercar safety standards, making it one of the safest ever.

To achieve the feat, the vehicle had to go through rigorous static and dynamic tests required by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile for chassis homologation. "The new carbon fiber monocoque chassis without steel roll cage... will lead to an exponential improvement in safety for GT racing drivers in the future," says Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini’s Head of Motorsport.

(Also read | Lamborghini all set to drive in Huracan Evo RWD Spyder in India next week)

The hypercar's carbon fiber chassis is produced in the autoclaves of Lamborghini’s CFK Department in Sant’Agata Bolognese, a division that also produces the chassis of the current Aventador line. The Lamborghini Squadra Corse technicians extensively modified the structure of the production chassis from which the Essenza SCV12 chassis is derived.

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12

In more than 20 static tests, apart from the chassis, pedals, belts and fuel tank were also involved. The dynamic crash tests, on the other hand, involved impacts at speeds of up to 14 meters/second. In this type of test, the chassis must not be subjected to any intrusion of external elements that could come into contact with the driver, and the fuel tank must not leak.

(Also read | Ultra exclusive Lamborghini Sian grabs limelight on London street)

The carbon fiber roll cage also benefitted the vehicle in terms of overall weight and significant increase in cockpit space. The driver sits on an OMP FIA 8862 homologated seat, that is mounted on carbon fiber cradles. The seat has been lowered compared to the road models.

The carbon fiber cradle situated in the rear part of the monocoque houses the engine, perfectly positioning it on the longitudinal axis, while the gearbox has been assigned the load-bearing and structural function. This solution made it possible for the hypercar to achieve torsional stiffness values 20% higher than those of the Huracán GT3 EVO.

The first batch of Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 were delivered to customers in April 2021 while the program dedicated to track events will start at the end of June.