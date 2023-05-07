Happy sixty years of Lamborghini!

Hindustan Times
Published May 07, 2023
Published May 07, 2023

Lamborghini came into existence on 7 May 1963

Initially, the venture started as Automobili Ferruccio Lamborghini S.a.s 

Ferruccio Lamborghini started the company with an aim to produce super cars that would go against the likes of models made by Ferrari

The introduction of Miura was one of the most significant moments in the Italian marque's history

This model was  the world’s first production car that featured a rear-mounted V12 engine

Lamborghini Countach came into existence as a successor of Miura

This model is known to have created the supercar segment 

In 2015, the luxury carmaker drove in Huracan series

The debut of Lamborghini Urus super SUV in 2018 has attracted customers towards the brand like never before
