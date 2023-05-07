Happy sixty years of Lamborghini!

Lamborghini came into existence on 7 May 1963
Initially, the venture started as Automobili Ferruccio Lamborghini S.a.s
Ferruccio Lamborghini started the company with an aim to produce super cars that would go against the likes of models made by Ferrari
The introduction of Miura was one of the most significant moments in the Italian marque's history
This model was the world’s first production car that featured a rear-mounted V12 engine
Lamborghini Countach came into existence as a successor of Miura
This model is known to have created the supercar segment
In 2015, the luxury carmaker drove in Huracan series
The debut of Lamborghini Urus super SUV in 2018 has attracted customers towards the brand like never before