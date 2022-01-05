Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > This crashed Ferrari F12tdf supercar covered in duct tape is a sad sight
It is being suspected that the driver might have lost control over the car which led to a crash against a concrete barrier.

This crashed Ferrari F12tdf supercar covered in duct tape is a sad sight

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2022, 09:50 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • A Ferrari F12tdf crashed against a concrete barrier in Japan following which its damaged front fenders were stuck together with help of duct tape.

  • Reportedly, no one has been injured in the accident.

The last day of 2021 did not turn out to be lucky for a Ferrari F12tdf supercar that met with a grievous accident. A picture of the supercar shared on a social media platform showed the car being transported after being wrapped in duct tape to stick together its deformed front face.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The accident took place in Japan at the Shibaura junction in the direction of the Rainbow Bridge, stated a report by Carscoops. It is being said that no other car or vehicle was involved in the accident, hence one might guess that the owner of the supercar was responsible for the crash. It is being suspected that the driver might have lost control over the car which led to a crash against a concrete barrier. There has been no report of any serious injuries or fatalities.

(Also read | Ferrari celebrates 75 years with a special anniversary logo)

From the picture that is being circulated on the social media platforms, one can guess that the supercar will need a new front bumper, front fenders, bonnet and a few parts of the V12 engine that might have been affected due to the impact. It might also need new airbags.

(Also read | Ferrari 512 TR slams into Andorra shopping centre with octogenarian behind wheel)

The limited-edition Ferrari F12tdf was introduced in 2015 as a powerful track-focused variant of the F12berlinetta. It comes with a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine under its hood that has the ability to generate a power output of 769 hp and a peak torque of 705 Nm. Its seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox powers the rear wheels of the supercar. The supercar has extensively redesigned aerodynamics along with a sophisticated rear-wheel steering system. It also offers larger brakes with one-piece brake callipers that have been borrowed from the La Ferrari. The company sold around 799 units of this model from 2015 to 2017.

  • First Published Date : 05 Jan 2022, 09:44 AM IST