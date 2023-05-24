Ferrari SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid is the most powerful Ferrari right now

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 24, 2023

The super car was recently showcased at an event in Delhi

It is the first-ever Ferrari to feature Plug-in Hybrid architecture

The internal combustion engine is integrated with three electric motors

The model sources power from a V8 engine that delivers 120 kW of e-drive power

It delivers 780 CV of max power @7,500 rpm

The supercar can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds

 The super car gets smart cooling flow management

The rear of the car is dominated by high exhaust pipes 

The cockpit is aeronautically-inspired
