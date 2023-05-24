Ferrari SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid is the most powerful Ferrari right now

The super car was recently showcased at an event in Delhi
It is the first-ever Ferrari to feature Plug-in Hybrid architecture
The internal combustion engine is integrated with three electric motors
The model sources power from a V8 engine that delivers 120 kW of e-drive power
It delivers 780 CV of max power @7,500 rpm
The supercar can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds
The super car gets smart cooling flow management
The rear of the car is dominated by high exhaust pipes
The cockpit is aeronautically-inspired