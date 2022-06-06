HT Auto
This country has more than 7,50,000 EVs on roads

In the UK, plug-in vehicles including plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles currently account for one in four new vehicle registrations.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Jun 2022, 04:16 PM
The United Kingdom has registered over three-quarters of a million electric vehicles according to the new data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. The organisation showed that the total number of vehicles on British roads has increased to 4,05,00,000 after observing a growth of 0.4 per cent in the preceding year.

Despite the global challenges currently troubling the auto industry, electric vehicles in the UK have observed immense growth. Plug-in vehicles including plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles currently account for one in four new vehicle registration though EVs only make up one out of 50 vehicles on the road. 

(Also read | World gets its first electric flying taxi boat with no sound pollution )

According to a report by Inside EVs, Southeast England and London have registration of almost a third of all plug-in cars. The major part of this figure shows around 58.8 per cent of electric vehicles have been registered with businesses which the SMMT infers is a picture of the low company car tax rates that pushes fleet drivers and businesses to transition to the electric side of mobility. 

(Also read | This London bus garage turns ‘virtual power station’ in world's largest trail )

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes shared how Britain is rapidly transitioning toward electric vehicles as the number of plug-in car registration continues to increase. “However, they still represent just one in 50 cars on the road, so there is significant ground to cover if we are to fully decarbonise road transport at pace," Hawes was quoted saying as in the report.

Despite this growth, the pandemic and the global semiconductor shortage have impacted the registration of new cars in the UK adversely. The report stated that the average age of cars on the roads of the UK has touched a record high of 8.7 years. This implies that around 8.4 million cars which are under a quarter of the total number of vehicles on the road are more than 13 years old. “he first consecutive annual fall in vehicle numbers in more than a century shows how significantly the pandemic has impacted the industry, leading Britons to hold onto their cars for longer," added Hawes.

 

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2022, 04:02 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs
