This city becomes 100th in Uber India's map

Ride hailing service aggregator Uber on Thursday has announced that it has launched its ride sharing service in Warangal in Telangana. With this, the ride hailing service provider introduces its service in 100 cities across India.

Uber has said in a statement that initially, there will be a range of auto and car service options will be available in Warangal.

The US based ride hailing service company launched its service in India back in 2013. Initially, it focused on the Tier 1 and metro cities. Gradually, the service became available in lower tier cities, as Uber started expanding its operational map across India.

The company claims that since 2013, it has served nearly 95 million riders and drivers. After expanding to 100 cities across India, Uber now aims to spread its operational network to 200 cities across the country in near future.

Talking about the service expansion, Shiva Shailendran, Head of Cities Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, "Our India journey is only just beginning and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones in the years to come."

In India, Uber offers a wide range of ride hailing services. These offerings include ride hailing through cars, two-wheelers, auto rickshaws. During pandemic, Uber has started package delivery services as well. Not only that, Uber offers food delivery service in India through its UberEats wing as well.

The company has been witnessing steep competition in the Indian ride hailing market as the segment saw a bulging number of operators launching their respective services. However, apart from Ola, no other service providers have been able to throw tough challenge to Uber.