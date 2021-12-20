This car parked in same spot for 47 years is now a major tourist attraction

A car is only a piece of junk if it is not driven. But if it has not even been moved an inch for years and years, it has the potential of becoming a local tourist attraction. Just ask a 1970 Lancia Fulvia Berlina that has remained parked at the same spot for nearly half a century.

While the car may not have seen many miles on the odometer, it has surely observed the world go by from its exact same spot for 47 - and counting - years.

According to a report in local Italian news outlet Gazzettino, the Lancia Fulvia Berlina has started getting a whole lot of attention in recent times after it was discovered that it has remained parked at one exact spot for 47 years - never even moved an inch. Plonked and possibly ignored in the Italian town of Conegliano, the small sedan found home in a public parking place that would eventually become its permanent home.

The same report further elaborates the car is owned by a 94-year-old who ran a newspaper stand next to it till 2019. The person used to keep the newspapers inside the vehicle each day before placing them on the stand. It is further reported that while the car may have seen some driving 'action' in its initial years, it has not been moved since at least 1974. Why? There is no reason cited.

It is also a curious case as to why the vehicle was never towed away as is the rule in many countries for older vehicles that are permanently parked in public spaces. But because this particular vehicle wasn't, it has become quite a sight for locals as well as tourists here. This despite time and elements making presence known on the car even if it has still aged remarkably well.