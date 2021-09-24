This Bugatti hypercar, the first to break 300 mph barrier, is all set to launch

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is all ready to be launched informed the French luxury sports car manufacturer. First introduced in 2019, this car also successfully became the first-ever hypercar to attain a speed of more than 300 mph by clocking 490.484 kmph speed record. The company had earlier mentioned that it will build only 30 units of the Chiron Super Sport 300+.

Managing director of production and logistics Christophe Piochon conveyed that the creation of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ will always remain a milestone as the performance of the car has set such levels in the automotive world that were previously unheard of. “It is the fastest hyper sports car Bugatti has ever made and is a true testament to the engineering passion, technical expertise and relentless pursuit of performance our brand is synonymous with. We are excited to deliver the first eight units of this record-setting pioneer to our customers, and for them to experience the sheer sensation of speed behind the wheel," he also added.

Under the hood, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ is powered by an 8.0-litre W16 engine with four turbos. It is capable of churning a massive power of 1,600 hp. The car has been designed with optimum aerodynamics. Its design makes it capable to pass through the air with complete stability beyond 420 kmph, said the automaker. Its longtail rear end which extends by 25 centimetres allows the laminar flow to pass over the body for a longer period of time which helps to reduce the aerodynamic stall by more than 40 percent, informed Bugatti.

The Chiron Super Sport 300+ will also don a bespoke colour, Nocturne which gives it an aggressive look justifying its high level of performance. The 30 units of this hypercar have been manufactured in Bugatti’s headquarters in Molsheim, France. Each of these units will cost about 3.5 million euros which, roughly converted, is more than ₹30 crores.