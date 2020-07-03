Home >
Thailand's first drive-in theatre offers AC pipes to keep cars cool on hot days
2 min read.Updated: 03 Jul 2020, 11:47 AM IST
Reuters
A network of plastic pipes connected to dozens of smaller, flexible tubes in the drive-in theatre channels cool air into cars through gaps in the windows.
Keen for the big screen but wary of the coronavirus, Thai film fans flocked to a new drive-in cinema on Thursday, which offered a novel cooling system to help combat the discomfort of being confined to cars on a hot and stuffy night.
About 80 vehicles pulled up in a car park to attend Bangkok's inaugural outdoor screening of the "Trolls World Tour", part of a special four-day offering for moviegoers who want to avoid indoor theatres.
To beat the tropical heat, organisers created a network of plastic pipes in the parking lot connected to dozens of smaller, flexible tubes, to channel cool air into cars through gaps in the windows.
It has eased most restrictions to try to revive an economy badly hit by the pandemic, with bars, karaoke and massage parlours the latest businesses allowed to reopen.
Though Thai cinemas have been open for one month with limited seating and regular disinfection, Apitchaya Doungsuwan said she felt safer in her car and was willing to pay the 1,200 baht ($38.63) fee per vehicle, which includes popcorn and soft drinks.