HT Auto
Home Auto News Thailand Approves $1 Billion Foxconn Ptt Ev Battery Joint Venture

Thailand approves $1 billion Foxconn-PTT EV battery joint venture

The partnership between Foxconn and PTT will support investment in the EV industry and build up on the policy to become Southeast Asia's EV manufacturing hub.
By : Reuters
| Updated on: 13 Jun 2022, 04:10 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
Thailand's investment agency on Monday approved a joint venture worth 36.1 billion baht ($1.04 billion) between Taiwan's Foxconn and Thailand's PTT to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

The Horizon Plus Co project one of several investment applications worth a total of 209.5 billion baht in manufacturing and infrastructure that were approved on Monday, the Board of Investment (BOI) said in a statement.

"The joint venture project will support investment in the EV industry and build up on the policy to become Southeast Asia's EV manufacturing hub," BOI chief Duangjai Asawachintachit said.

The approved projects also included a 162.3 billion baht investment by CP Group's Asia Era One Co in a high-speed rail project connecting the three airports located in Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The BOI also approved enhanced benefits for investments in EV battery production for both existing and new projects, including a 90% reduction of import duty on raw and essential materials for five years in case the output is sold domestically.

 

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2022, 04:10 PM IST
TAGS: Foxconn EV Electric vehicles Electric vehicle EVs Electric mobility
