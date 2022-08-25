Tesla's new cloud-based profiles help drivers easily switch between EVs

US EV giant Tesla has launched a new cloud-based ‘Profiles’ feature which makes it easier for drivers to frequently switch between multiple versions of the company's EVs. The feature is being added to the Tesla vehicles with the latest over-the-air software update and will memorize vehicle settings. These will then be synchronised when the profile owner gets behind the wheel of another Tesla.

The technology is being introduced keeping in mind households that own multiple Tesla vehicles and for businesses that have multiple Tesla models on their fleets, and for anyone renting one of the company’s EVs. For exapmle, last year, rental company Hertz announced the purchase of 100,000 Teslas, starting with the Model 3, and later expanding the fleet to include the model Y SUV.

With the Tesla profiles feature, various features can be synchronized such as mirror, seat and steering wheel adjustments, autopilot, driving and climate control preferences, navigation, media and data-sharing settings.

Other updates that will come to Tesla vehicles along with the cloud-profile feature include the ability to choose the position of the blind-spot camera display, uninstall video games to free space on the EV’s hard drive, disable Sentry Mode noises, among others, as reported by Electrek. The rear passenger climate controls can also be set to automatic.

On the other hand, Tesla drivers who have signed up for the company's FSD (Full Self-Driving) Beta program are looking forward to getting access to their own software update. The rollout for FSD beta 10.69 will involve many code changes but Tesla has confirmed it will be available to everyone by the end of the 2022. The carmaker is also increasing the price of the FSD package from $12,000 to $15,000 for any car purchased after September 5.

