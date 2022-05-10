HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Temporarily Halts Manufacturing At Shanghai Plant. Here's Why

Tesla temporarily halts manufacturing at Shanghai plant. Here's why

The production disruption comes at a time when Tesla was aiming to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 08:27 AM
File photo of Tesla Supercharger used for representational purpose only (AP)
File photo of Tesla Supercharger used for representational purpose only (AP)
File photo of Tesla Supercharger used for representational purpose only (AP)
File photo of Tesla Supercharger used for representational purpose only

EV maker Tesla has halted production at its Shanghai plant due to issues with supplies, Reuters reported, citing two sources. The production suspension comes just three weeks after the automaker partially resumed production at the plant on April 19 following a 22-day closure due to the city's Covid-19 lockdown. This reflects the uncertainties of keeping manufacturing going as China battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 to 90 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 to 1 Cr Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

At present, it is not known when the supply issues can be resolved and when can Tesla resume production while Shanghai is now in its sixth week of lockdown, the report stated. The automaker's suppliers facing issues is wire harness maker Aptiv which had to stop shipping supplies from a plant that supplies Tesla and General Motors after infections were found among its employees.

(Also read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter remark stirs speculations of his visit to India)

The production disruption comes at a time when Tesla was aiming to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16 as it seeks to restore production to levels before the lockdown. The disruption to Tesla's Shanghai plant has been one of the highest profile consequences of China's measures to control its biggest Covid-19 outbreak, which has also crimped consumption of vehicles.

The country's auto association last week said that it estimated auto sales in China dropped 48% in April as zero-Covid lockdowns led to shutting down of factories, limited traffic to showrooms and put the brakes on spending.

Last month, Tesla reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on the back of strong demand for its electric vehicles, and despite the coronavirus outbreaks. The company's CEO Elon Musk has predicted that the output will grow at a fast rate for the rest of the year despite supply-chain woes. However, the company cautioned that production remains constrained by shortages and rising cost of key components due to global bottlenecks on supplies of parts such as semiconductors.

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 08:26 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

2023 Range Rover Sport, most dynamic in JLR SUV family, to debut today
2023 Range Rover Sport, most dynamic in JLR SUV family, to debut today
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launch today: Live and latest updates
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launch today: Live and latest updates
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 to launch today: Features, specs, price expectations
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022 to launch today: Features, specs, price expectations
Tesla temporarily halts manufacturing at Shanghai plant. Here's why
Tesla temporarily halts manufacturing at Shanghai plant. Here's why
Delhi govt fines 15 private buses during lane discipline enforcement drive
Delhi govt fines 15 private buses during lane discipline enforcement drive

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city