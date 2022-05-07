HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Sues Engineer Over ‘dojo’ Supercomputer Technology Theft

Tesla sues engineer over ‘Dojo’ supercomputer technology theft

Tesla Inc. sued a former engineer claiming he illegally transferred confidential information on its supercomputer technology to his own computer and turned over a “dummy” laptop for inspection to cover up the theft.
By :
| Updated on: 07 May 2022, 10:56 AM
The Tesla Model X. (InsideEvs)
The Tesla Model X. (InsideEvs)
The Tesla Model X. (InsideEvs)
The Tesla Model X. (InsideEvs)

Tesla Inc. sued a former engineer claiming he illegally transferred confidential information on its supercomputer technology to his own computer and turned over a “dummy" laptop for inspection to cover up the theft.

Tesla is developing an in-house supercomputer, dubbed Project Dojo, to deal with massive amounts of data, including video from Tesla cars, and using it to create autonomous driving software. Alexander Yatskov was hired in January as a thermal engineer to help design cooling systems for the computer, which generates a lot of heat, Tesla said in the complaint.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹10Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹10.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹4.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.45Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

“These thermal designs and data are confidential and tightly guarded within Tesla," the electric-car maker said.

But Tesla said Yatskov admitted to downloading confidential information from his Tesla devices to his personal devices, after he was confronted. He turned over a “dummy" computer for inspection by Tesla to try and cover his tracks, the company said.

Yatskov quit on May 2 and has refused to return the information, Tesla said in the complaint.

When reached by phone, Yatskov said he wasn’t aware of the complaint and declined to immediately comment on it.

Tesla also accused Yatskov of lying in his resume about his expertise and work experience. He also breached a non-disclosure agreement that barred him from disclosing trade secrets, Tesla said.

“This is a case about illicit retention of trade secrets by an employee who, in his short time at Tesla, already demonstrated a track record of lying and then lying again by providing a ‘dummy’ device to try and cover his tracks," Tesla said in its complaint.

Tesla is seeking compensatory and exemplary damages and an order that would stop Yatskov from disseminating its trade secrets and direct him to return all proprietary data.

The case is Tesla Inc. v. Yatskov, 5:22-cv-02725, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

First Published Date: 07 May 2022, 10:56 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla cars super computer Tesla Dojo
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tesla sues engineer over ‘Dojo’ supercomputer technology theft
Tesla sues engineer over ‘Dojo’ supercomputer technology theft
After Android Auto, Honda H'Ness now launched with iOS compatibility
After Android Auto, Honda H'Ness now launched with iOS compatibility
Upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio officially teased as the ‘big daddy of SUVs’
Upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio officially teased as the ‘big daddy of SUVs’
All-new Tata Ace EV launched in India with 154 km range
All-new Tata Ace EV launched in India with 154 km range
CATL planning EV battery production in United States: Sources
CATL planning EV battery production in United States: Sources

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city