Tesla showroom falls victim to GTA, thieves abandon 3 cars after cop chase

Tesla cars are known around the world to be one of the safest and that is not just during accidents but even against incidents of being stolen. That reputation hardly stopped a group of thieves from attempting to steal the electric cars from a showroom in Virginia recently and even managing to drive away in three of these before a dramatic cop chase forced them to abandon the vehicles.

(Also read: Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels)

According to local media reports, the incident was reported from Tesla's Tyson Corner store where three thieves managed to drive out a vehicle each but were soon intercepted by chasing cops. One of the three drivers even crashed the Tesla he was in before attempting to make an escape on foot. Two of the three drivers were caught and arrested.

The cops reportedly said that the accused have claimed they are juvenile but it is unlikely that they are. They have also said that the matter is under investigation to ascertain how the Tesla cars were taken out of the store considering that these vehicles have advanced anti-burglary systems and are loaded to the brim with technology that serve to avoid precisely these sort of incidents.

Tesla cars have built a reputation over the past several years of preventing unauthorized entry or driving. With cameras all around vehicles and with features like Sentry Mode that blast out alarms, these vehicles are quite safe even when left charging by owners at public stations. When still stolen, it is reported that most are recovered due to advanced tracking system inside which are nearly impossible to either remove or hack into.