Tesla recalls nearly 2,800 electric vehicles. Here's why

2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2021, 09:03 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tesla is sending notifications to owners of suspect vehicles and repairs, if any required, would be carried out free of cost.

Tesla has reportedly issued recall orders for 2,791 electric vehicle units in order to check for a possible mechanical fault. It is reported that the recalled models are Tesla Model 3 manufactured in the US between 2019 and 2021, and that these units may have a lateral link which may become loose from the chassis.

US media cited confirmation from both Tesla and the country's National Transport and Highway and Safety Authority (NHTSA). It is learnt that Tesla will provide a fix without any charge to owners of these vehicles and that the company states the recall is part of a proactive measure to ensure that the minimal chance of a fault developing is negated.

Owners of the suspect vehicles are being asked to get a service appointment scheduled for Tesla to inspect the units. The repairs, if required, would be carried out subsequently. Reports suggest that Tesla is also sending communications to owners of suspect vehicles and that it will either tighten the fastener in a proper manner or replace it entirely.

In recent times, auto companies in the US have become more proactive in issuing recall orders than before, especially because of an increase in agency scrutiny. And while an electric vehicle may be less prone to faults owing to fewer mechanical parts when compared to conventional vehicles, potential threats from fire and software glitches are all too real.

Several governments around the world are betting big on electric vehicles as the way forward in personal as well as public mobility. The spurt in demand for such vehicles, however, have also raised safety concerns which are now being addressed by few governments through law and through crucial notifications for manufacturers. And while recall orders have almost always had the potential to become a set back for brand image, the penalty for not doing so could be significantly harsh.

  • First Published Date : 02 Nov 2021, 09:03 AM IST

