HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla once again delays production start of Cybertruck: Report

Tesla once again delays production start of Cybertruck: Report

Tesla Cybertruck production has suffered several delays in the past as well.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2022, 09:22 AM
File photo of Tesla Cybertruck..
File photo of Tesla Cybertruck..

Tesla Cybertruck may have once again suffered a delay in the start of its initial round of productions. First showcased to the world in November of 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck has thus far failed to hit production lines despite a packed order book and a massive sense of anticipation for an electric vehicle that claims to have the power of a pickup but performance of a sportscar.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

A Reuters report quoting a source has now highlighted how the initial production timeline for Tesla Cybertruck has been pushed back to 2023. Till recently, it was expected that Tesla would start production of the electric pickup at its latest Texas facility by the end of this calendar year. The same report has the source saying that the most recent delay is on account of the fact that Tesla wants to update certain features and functions of the Cybertruck to make it a compelling option for buyers, especially as there have been newer rivals in the market since Cybertruck was first showcased.

There is a heated battle in the electric pick-up space without Cybertruck even having officially entered the fray yet. GM drove in its Hummer EV while Ford has its F-150 Electric. Then there's Chevrolet Silverado EV, the Rivian R1T, among others.

But Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly big-talked Cybertruck and its potential to dominate the segment. The Cybertruck is likely to come in multiple variants with varying battery packs and motors. At its most capable, the EV is expected to offer a per-charge range of nearly 1,000 kms. It is also capable of firing to 100 kmph in 6.5 seconds while having 3,500 pounds of payload.

While it may be a capable electric vehicle, there is no denying that the Tesla Cybertruck have kept the world waiting for quite some time now. It would be interesting to see now if there are any further delays to production.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2022, 09:22 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Cybertruck Cybertruck EV Electric car electric vehicle Elon Musk
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

2022 Honda HR-V teased. Is this the SUV India needs too?
2022 Honda HR-V teased. Is this the SUV India needs too?
Tesla's self-driving software is under scanner in this state
Tesla's self-driving software is under scanner in this state
Kia Carens bookings to commence on 14th January: Know all details
Kia Carens bookings to commence on 14th January: Know all details
This hacker has a global fleet of 25 remote controlled Tesla EVs
This hacker has a global fleet of 25 remote controlled Tesla EVs
Auto component sector growth forecast revised downwards amid Omicron wave: Icra
Auto component sector growth forecast revised downwards amid Omicron wave: Icra

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city