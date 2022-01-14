Tesla once again delays production start of Cybertruck: Report

Tesla Cybertruck may have once again suffered a delay in the start of its initial round of productions. First showcased to the world in November of 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck has thus far failed to hit production lines despite a packed order book and a massive sense of anticipation for an electric vehicle that claims to have the power of a pickup but performance of a sportscar.

A Reuters report quoting a source has now highlighted how the initial production timeline for Tesla Cybertruck has been pushed back to 2023. Till recently, it was expected that Tesla would start production of the electric pickup at its latest Texas facility by the end of this calendar year. The same report has the source saying that the most recent delay is on account of the fact that Tesla wants to update certain features and functions of the Cybertruck to make it a compelling option for buyers, especially as there have been newer rivals in the market since Cybertruck was first showcased.

There is a heated battle in the electric pick-up space without Cybertruck even having officially entered the fray yet. GM drove in its Hummer EV while Ford has its F-150 Electric. Then there's Chevrolet Silverado EV, the Rivian R1T, among others.

But Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly big-talked Cybertruck and its potential to dominate the segment. The Cybertruck is likely to come in multiple variants with varying battery packs and motors. At its most capable, the EV is expected to offer a per-charge range of nearly 1,000 kms. It is also capable of firing to 100 kmph in 6.5 seconds while having 3,500 pounds of payload.

While it may be a capable electric vehicle, there is no denying that the Tesla Cybertruck have kept the world waiting for quite some time now. It would be interesting to see now if there are any further delays to production.

