Tesla may reach 1.3 million deliveries in 2022: Report

Electric vehicle major Tesla is expected to reach 1.3 million deliveries in 2022, as per a new analysis by a firm called Wedbush Securities. Though the issues in the supply chain have become a major cause of concern for many automakers leading to a dip in production, Tesla has managed to stay afloat, Electrek reported.

At the beginning of this year, a few industry observers speculated that Tesla might take a year to reach a million deliveries.

An analyst of the Los Angeles firm Dan Ives said that by the end of this year Tesla may deliver 9,00,000 electric vehicles and has the ability to grow to 1.3 million vehicles by next year. In the report, he mentioned that since the competition is increasing from all angles in this race of electric vehicles, the auto industry is gearing up for some major change in the coming decades and Tesla will be leading the change.

Currently, EVs constitute about 3 per cent of overall vehicles worldwide and may raise to 10 per cent by 2025. The analyst also believes that Tesla will benefit from this disproportionate transition towards electrification of the auto industry.

Tesla's supply chain has not remained fully immune to the issues concerning the other automakers. Although the electric vehicle maker has remained more or less safe from the global semiconductor shortage, it has not been impacted at all due to the crisis will be an understatement. Tesla's Gigafactory in Texas and Berlin will not open by the end of this year as these two new factories are critical for the company trying to increase its delivery volume.

Another report informed that Tesla sold a total of 44,264 China-made electric vehicles in August that included 31,379 units meant for export to other markets. This data is based on the findings of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The EV maker has also managed to increase local deliveries in China as it sold 12,885 units last month from 8,621 units in July. The EV company is also trying to branch to countries like India which will give the brand a positive push.