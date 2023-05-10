World's top-10 most-selling cars of 2022 revealed. No.3 may surprise you

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 10, 2023

A new analysis of global car sales in 2022 by JATO Dynamics has revealed the big winners

The Toyota RAV4 was the best-selling model with over one million units sold

At number 2 position is another Toyota - the Corolla, with around 992k units sold

Tesla Model Y emerged as the best-selling EV and was placed in third spot overall with sales of around 747k units

Honda CR-V may have left Indian shores but globally, 733k units were sold last year

Toyota returns to complete the top-five with 673k units of Camry being sold

Hilux from Toyota took the sixth spot with 632k units sold

Nissan Sentra came in next with sales of 566k units

Toyota Corolla Cross is placed eight with 530k units in sales

Ford F-150 pick-up truck fared strong too with 525k units sold by the American company

And completing the top-10 is Tesla Model 3 with 482k units sold 
