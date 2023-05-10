World's top-10 most-selling cars of 2022 revealed. No.3 may surprise you

A new analysis of global car sales in 2022 by JATO Dynamics has revealed the big winners
The Toyota RAV4 was the best-selling model with over one million units sold
At number 2 position is another Toyota - the Corolla, with around 992k units sold
Tesla Model Y emerged as the best-selling EV and was placed in third spot overall with sales of around 747k units
Honda CR-V may have left Indian shores but globally, 733k units were sold last year
Toyota returns to complete the top-five with 673k units of Camry being sold
Hilux from Toyota took the sixth spot with 632k units sold
Nissan Sentra came in next with sales of 566k units
Toyota Corolla Cross is placed eight with 530k units in sales
Ford F-150 pick-up truck fared strong too with 525k units sold by the American company
And completing the top-10 is Tesla Model 3 with 482k units sold